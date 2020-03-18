Miley Cyrus revealed she didn’t wear shorts, bikini for years after VMAs performance because she felt really insecure. Check out to know the full story.

Miley Cyrus looked back at the dark times in her career at the Instagram live stream named ‘Bright Minded’. Get all the updates about the news below.

The session was five days long, from Monday to Friday. In Tuesday’s episode she has a conversation with a fellow child-star Demi Lovato. She talked about the body image issues and how she struggled due to that.

She revealed that she didn’t wear shorts for two to three years and stopped wearing skirts too during on stage. She did this because people started comparing her with a Turkish. This happened after she and the VMA had on her new bodysuit which was really cute. She went through a really tough time during that period.

She used to look so skinny and pasty that everyone kept comparing her with that turkey. She felt really bad about herself did not wear a bikini for two years after this.

Her performance in the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013 is one of her most famous performance. She sang and danced so carefree during the performance. She was wearing a fuzzy bodysuit and a set of latex underwear and Robin Thicke was alongside her. But the response she got during that show was really hurtful and unexpected.

Body shaming someone is a really bad thing. The memes created about her body were really embarrassing. She was mocked and body-shamed and all this affect greatly in her personal life too. Although she believes she is the bravest girl on earth, she felt so insecure and uncomfortable after the performance. And this is the reason why she stopped wearing shorts and bathing suits.

Even Lovato told about her body-shaming case and her struggles due to it.