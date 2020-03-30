miley-cyrus-reunion-with-“hannah-montana”-emily-osment!-also,-hillary-duff-was-miley’s-inspiration-behind-hannah-montana

Miley Cyrus has been entertaining fans during this tough time through her daily Instagram live show Bright Minded: Live With Miley. She invites many celebrities onto her live show to talk about all kinds of stuff. It’s a delight for fans to come back everyday to their favourite celebrities.

Miley Cyrus and Hillary Duff

On Thursday’s episode Cyrus invited Reese Witherspoon. After that she was joined by Bebe Rexha and Dua Lipa. She talked to them about how Hillary Duff was her inspiration. When Hillary Duff joined her live show she talked openly about her admiration towards her.

She said that the absolute main reason she starred on Hannah Montana was because she wanted to be like Lizzie McGuire. Duff responded with kind comments from herself. She thanked Cyrus and said that she was an inspiration for all of them.

Duff is currently working on her feminine hygiene products company. Her current series Younger was supposed to be filming right now but its shoot has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment

Miley Cyrus also had a little digital reunion with her Hannah Montana costar Emily Osment. In one of her episodes of Bright Minded: Live With Miley she invited Emily Osment to be the guest.

The long time friends talked about their old days on the sets of Hannah Montana. They were pretty optimistic and nostalgic while reminiscing about their double lives on that show. They bonded over some old pictures from before and how long their shoots were.

Osment said that they had to do over twelve costume changes in a single day. But they did get two hour lunches. Miley also shared one interesting story of her wearing fake teeth before a press release.