miley-cyrus-in-talks-to-play-suzi-quatro-in-biopic-of-iconic-rockstar

Suzi Quatro has confirmed that Miley Cyrus has been approached to play her in an upcoming biopic on the star’s life.

Legendary rocker Suzi led the female punk movement in the 70s, joining an elite team of punk rock females that also spawned the likes of Joan Jett and The Runaways.

Ahead of the release of her latest album, Suzi, 69, is now laying down her story for the big screen, following the likes of Elton John’s Rocketman and Freddie Mercury’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

Talking about her plans on Good Morning Britain and who could play her, the Wild One singer confessed: ‘Jeez, I wish I could do it myself, but Miley Cyrus. She has been approached, and she’s a cutie pie isn’t she? She’s a talented girl.’

‘But I’m going to be involved in the casting obviously, and unless I get the vibe…,’ she added.

‘I want a vibe. I’m working on the screenplay with the writer.’

The outspoken star has also promised something no-holds-barred, which is something we expect nothing less from the Devil Gate Driver bass player and singer.

With 28-year-old Miley’s wild child ways going down in infamy, we couldn’t think of someone more perfect for the role, to be honest.

And the move couldn’t come at a better time for the entertainer, as she kicks off 2020 having finalised her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and starting a new duet project with boyfriend Cody Simpson.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.





