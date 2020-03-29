miley-cyrus-gets-candid-on-the-latest-episode-of-bright-minded!-all-details-in-here

You guys must know who Miley Cyrus is! She always seems to find a way to be in the news, be it for her Risqué music videos or her past relationship with Liam Hemsworth. Well, if you are not aware of her, let me enlighten you with some profound knowledge concerning her. She’s a 27 year old American singer and actress. Her life has been full of controversies, yet again she’s in the news.

So now it’s been a while that Miley Cyrus is running a show called Bright Minded via her Instagram live. The latest episode was very intriguing.

Miley went all candid with Lizzie McGuire as she put out her fixation out after bringing up an old video when Hilary surprised Miley Cyrus on TV.

Miley Cyrus said that the only reason she wanted the role of Hannah Montana was so she could do whatever Hilary did. Apparently that’s the reason why she cared about being an actress and a singer. Miley further said that she just wanted to copy Hilary no matter what and that she wanted to say thank you again for just inspiring her.

Here is the link to the episode!

Hilary thanked her by saying that she feels like Miley Cyrus had been a bright light and she had made so many choices that had been very bold and that she is an inspiration to her.

Hilary went ahead and disclosed what she’s been up to during the corona virus pandemic. Hilary said that she’s continuing to work on her diaper and feminine hygiene product lines, parenting her kids, and that she is supposed to be filming Younger at the moment but can’t because of coronavirus pandemic.