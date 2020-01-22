miley-cyrus-and-liam-hemsworth-will-‘always-love-one-another’-and-doesn’t-that-warm-the-cockles

Five months after their split, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are moving on nicely with their lives – but will always love one another, according to reports.

Doesn’t that just warm your cockles?

The couple, who married in December 2018 after 10 years together, announced their split in August last year, with Miley, 27, moving on with Kaitlynn Carter.

Now the Wrecking Ball singer is loved-up with Cody Simpson, 23, while Liam, 30, Hemsworth has moved on with Australian model Gabriella Brooks, 21.

All is hunky dory and even more so with a source claiming while Hunger Games star Liam is ‘truly happier now’ he still missed ol’ Miley.

‘He will always love her and she’ll always love him,’ the insider told Hollywood Life.

They continued: ‘They split because [Liam] realised as he got older and grew up, they weren’t having a traditional marriage and relationship and that was hard for him and it wasn’t working for Miley, either.

‘They both really wanted to live their lives differently.’

The pair first met as youngens on the set of 2009 film The Last Song, striking up an on-off relationship before becoming engaged in 2012.

After they split and reconciled, the Woolsey Fire that devastated Malibu’s community in November 2018 encouraged the pair to finally tie the knot after Miley realised what was important to her.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Wrecking Ball singer said: ‘I’m not sure without losing Malibu we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say.

‘The timing felt right and I go with my heart. No one is promised the next day, or the next, so I try to be in the now as much as possible.’

It’s claimed the estranged pair have managed to agree to the terms of their divorce after working through the initial tension after their break-up.

According to TMZ, the divorce agreement was fairly straightforward as Miley and Liam do not have children and they were married for a short time.

Miley will reportedly keep their pets and there is a prenuptial agreement lining out how to divide their property.

It’s said the divorce won’t be finalised until six months after filing meaning Liam and Miley will be officially declared single in March. Following their split, Miley was forced to deny cheating rumours, after she was pictured cuddling up to Kaitlynn on holiday in Lake Como, Italy, as news emerged she’d split with Liam.

‘The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life,’ she said. ‘I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP [sic]. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.’

Miley continued: ‘Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will

‘BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind.

‘I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar [sic].’

Metro.co.uk contacted reps for comment.





