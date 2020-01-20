mikel-arteta’s-arsenal-squad-is-so-hollow-that-gap-between-plan-and-delivery-looks-insurmountable

A month into his new job at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta’s problems loom clear and obvious. He has inherited a squad who continue to mock Arsenal tradition.

On Saturday, such is the growing queue in the training-ground treatment room, he sent out a defence consisting of two teenagers flanking Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz. And one of those teenagers, winger Bukayo Saka, was playing full-back for the first time.

To think this is the club who once boasted back fours more steadfast than the Thames Barrier. Now they are obliged to field a quartet who make jelly look resilient. Unless they are playing Manchester United, this is a team whose chances of delivering a clean sheet are on a par with those of them qualifying for the Champions League.

Nor, as was clear by the number of times the manager flung his arms into the air in frustration as he paced his technical area in the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United, are Arteta’s issues confined to defence.

Is there an accountant at Arsenal calculating how much each misplaced pass by Mesut Ozil costs the club? On Saturday, the man on £350,000 a week spent much of his afternoon squandering possession. Little he attempted worked … and he did not attempt a lot. The moment he was disdainfully dispossessed by John Lundstram, who was employed in League Two when Ozil was playing in the World Cup final, summed up his decline.