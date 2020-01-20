mikel-arteta’s-arsenal-squad-is-so-hollow-that-gap-between-plan-and-delivery-looks-insurmountable

A month into his new job at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta’s problems loom clear and obvious. He has inherited a squad who continue to mock Arsenal tradition.
On Saturday, such is the growing queue in the training-ground treatment room, he sent out a defence consisting of two teenagers flanking Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz. And one of those teenagers, winger Bukayo Saka, was playing full-back for the first time.
To think this is the club who once boasted back fours more steadfast than the Thames Barrier. Now they are obliged to field a quartet who make jelly look resilient. Unless they are playing Manchester United, this is a team whose chances of delivering a clean sheet are on a par with those of them qualifying for the Champions League.
Nor, as was clear by the number of times the manager flung his arms into the air in frustration as he paced his technical area in the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United, are Arteta’s issues confined to defence.
Is there an accountant at Arsenal calculating how much each misplaced pass by Mesut Ozil costs the club? On Saturday, the man on £350,000 a week spent much of his afternoon squandering possession. Little he attempted worked … and he did not attempt a lot. The moment he was disdainfully dispossessed by John Lundstram, who was employed in League Two when Ozil was playing in the World Cup final, summed up his decline.
Yet, what must have frustrated Arteta more than anything was that Ozil played a critical part in Arsenal’s one moment of quality. Breaking quickly and intelligently just before half-time, his pass forward to Alexandre Lacazette was cute.
It gave the Frenchman space on the edge of the Sheffield box to thread a ball out to makeshift full-back Saka and his cross was turned in by the predatory 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli.
In youth, as Arteta has been quick to acknowledge, lies hope.
But, in the relentless grind of the Premier League, potential – even as gilded as that demonstrated by the finishing of Martinelli – is a limited weapon. And against a Sheffield XI who, by the admission of manager Chris Wilder, were nowhere near their stubborn best, the Arsenal manager must have feared what was coming next: as has become their habit, his team failed to close out victory.
True, they should have had a penalty when Nicolas Pepe was felled by Jack O’Connell, but the sense of alarm spreading through the Emirates stands as the scoreboard failed to reflect Arsenal dominance was inevitably justified.
The visitors equalised when John Fleck’s shot took a deflection off Ainsley Maitland-Niles and spun into the net. But the build up to the goal would never have been allowed in the days when Tony Adams and Martin Keown or Sol Campbell and Kolo Toure corralled the home defence.
“I think it’s game management,” Arteta said, when asked what his side’s principal failing was. “We can talk about the things that happened prior to that situation that can be avoidable.”
And talk about them Arteta no doubt will. A brilliant training-ground analyst, he is clearly working hard behind the scenes to resolve matters.
“We have to try and put on the pitch, for 90 minutes, what we are doing in training and what our game plan is,” said centre-back Mustafi. “At the moment we have periods where we put it on the pitch and then periods where we give it away.”
What must worry Arteta is that with a squad as hollow as his, the gap between plan and delivery looks ever more insurmountable.