mikel-arteta-thrilled-as-pierre-emerick-aubameyang-reaffirms-commitment-to-arsenal

Mikel Arteta is delighted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has put to bed speculation over his Arsenal future and is keen for the club’s top scorer to remain at the club long-term.

The Gabon striker – who has scored 13 goals in the Premier League this season – only has 18 months left on his current contract and has been linked with a move away from the Emirates, either in January or next summer.

But writing in the Arsenal programme before Monday night’s FA Cup win over Leeds United, he stated that he is firmly committed to the club.

The Gunners skipper said: ‘People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in!

‘I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs.’

Arteta has started Aubameyang in all of his Premier League matches in charge of Arsenal so far, while he only missed the Leeds clash due to illness, and he was happy to see his star man reaffirm his commitment to Arsenal.

Asked about his comments, Arteta said: ‘Yeah I was told about that. I’m really happy and as I said the other day, his commitment since the day I walked through that door has been phenomenal.

‘The work that he’s putting in, his attitude around the place, with the players, so I hope that we can do that [get him to sign a new contract].’

Probed further on whether Aubameyang’s comments put to bed all talk of a transfer, Arteta added: ‘He’s done it, I do it. I want him here. I’m so happy with him. So hopefully end of story.’

Arsenal struggled in the first half of their 1-0 victory over Leeds in the third round of the FA Cup but gave a better showing in the second period after a half-time rollicking from their manager, with Arteta full of praise for their opponents.

‘They are a nightmare for every team to play. I said before the game, playing against them is like going to the dentist,’ said the Spanish coach.

‘It’s tough, they make it very hard, they are a great team. What they have achieved to do it consistently every three days with those players, what they build there, it’s powerful. You can see, and every time you analyse their games, exactly like this. It’s top to see that, top.’

