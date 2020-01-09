Mikel Arteta targets box-to-box midfielder and defender in January window – but major signings unlikely

Mikel Arteta has said he is not expecting Arsenal to make any major investments in the January transfer window, although it is understood that the club remains keen to bolster their midfield and defence if possible.
The Daily Telegraph understands that Arsenal are hoping to add a box-to-box midfielder and a defender to the first-team squad, although their stretched finances mean they are more likely to pursue loan deals than permanent transfers.
Arsenal spent heavily in the summer market, despite once again failing to qualify for the Champions League, and the club’s executives believe there is less value for money in the January window.
A long-term injury to Calum Chambers has limited Arteta’s options at centre-back, though. Konstantinos Mavropanos is likely to leave on loan this month, while Arsenal will once again listen to offers for Shkodran Mustafi.
Asked if he is expecting any significant investment in the coming weeks, Arteta said: “I’m not expecting big things. I’m expecting big things from the players I have at the moment, the players that are recovering from injuries.
“That’s the biggest expectation from my side, they’re there. If we can find something to help us go through the season in a more balanced way in certain areas, and is helpful, we’ll look at the options.
“We always have to be looking because obviously we have some bad injuries for players who are going to be out for a long time. We have to see if we can find options there.”
The Daily Telegraph reported last week that Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, although they face competition from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Everton.
Meanwhile, youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Tyreece John-Jules are set to leave on loan imminently. The club will make a decision in the coming days on Eddie Nketiah’s short-term future after the highly-rated striker returned from his loan at Leeds United.
“I sat down with him and was very impressed with him,” Arteta said of Nketiah. “I think it was a great challenge for him to work in that environment in Leeds. I think he has become a much better player, a much more competitive player.
“The decision to make now is whether it’s better to send him out for another five months to realise his potential and have him ready for next season, or keep him here. It’s something we have to discuss in the next few days.”