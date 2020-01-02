mikel-arteta-speaks-out-on-pierre-emerick-aubameyang’s-future-and-clarifies-january-transfer-plans

Mikel Arteta insists he has not contemplated the prospect of losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

Arsenal’s club captain is reported to have told his new manager he wants to leave the club amid doubts the Gunners are capable of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The 30-year-old appeared to be fully committed to the cause last night as he led from the front with a superb display in a morale boosting 2-0 win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Afterwards, the 30-year-old told, who has 18 months remaining on his current contract, told RMC: ‘The English press likes to talk a lot. For now, I’m here. I’m 100% here.’

And asked if there was any danger Aubameyang, who has 15 goals in all competitions this season, leaving this month with the transfer window open, Arteta said: ‘I don’t even think about that possibility [of him leaving] with Auba. I want him here.’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Unai Emery’s permanent replacement was warned before taking the job he would be forced to work with limited funds in the January window, despite Arsenal’s precarious position in the league.

The Gunners have been linked with moves for the likes of Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar, but Arteta played down the expectation that the north London club would spend heavily in the transfer market.

Arsenal have reportedly renewed their interest in Red Bull Leipzig centre-half Dayot Upamecano and Arteta did admit that a serious injury to Calum Chambers has altered his transfer priorities.

He said: ‘We’re going to try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team. That’s for sure. That’s our obligation. We’re going to be working on that.

‘My obligation is to give my opinion on the things I think we can improve.

‘Obviously we have some bad injury with Calum [Chambers] a few days ago that is going to change our plans at the back. But the reality at the moment is we’re not going to be able to do much.

‘I’m more concerned at the moment to get people back from injuries than signings and try to improve the players we have here, get everybody on board with what we’re trying to do. If something extra comes up and we think it’s the right opportunity let’s do it.’

MORE: Mikel Arteta asked Arsenal stars to help him convince Granit Xhaka to snub Hertha Berlin transfer

MORE: Rio Ferdinand identifies the key change in Mesut Ozil under new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta





