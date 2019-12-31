mikel-arteta-sends-warning-to-arsenal-star-mesut-ozil-ahead-of-manchester-united-clash

Mikel Arteta has declared he is prepared to drop Mesut Ozil if his attitude and commitment to training drops.

The Arsenal star has been plagued by inconsistency in his Emirates career and was repeatedly overlooked by Unai Emery in his final months at the club.

Arteta has been tasked with rejuvenating Arsenal, but sent a blunt message to Ozil over his work-rate and place in the starting eleven.

Asked if he would build his team around Ozil, Arteta replied: ‘No, I put him in the team if I see every day that his attitude, desire and understanding of what we’re trying to do is there.

‘He has the will and if he is in a better moment than somebody else, I will pick him. The moment this changes, he won’t play.’

Ozil has started both of Arteta’s two matches in charge so far, but received a dressing down from interim boss Freddie Ljungberg in his last game.

Ljungberg hit out at Ozil’s angry reaction to being substituted in the heavy defeat to Manchester City, but Arteta urged the German to continue performing in training.

‘I hope he can sustain this level every three or four days. He’s putting in everything he has to try and do that, and I think his numbers physically have improved so much as well. He’s willing every day in training,’ said Arteta.

‘I know him well, so I’m not surprised. I know about his ability and I know the player we have there.

‘As well, the structure has to be there to be able to help him to produce everything that he has inside.

‘On his own, he can’t do it. He needs the collective structure and organisation and his team-mates.

‘Nowadays, there are only one or two players in the world who can do something on their own.

‘He needs help and he needs the team to play in a certain way to facilitate his strengths more and more in the game.’

