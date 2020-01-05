mikel-arteta-sends-warning-to-arsenal-players-ahead-of-fa-cup-clash-with-leeds-united

Mikel Arteta has warned his Arsenal players that they must start feeding off the energy from their supporters ahead of the side’s FA Cup clash with Leeds United.

The Gunners will be desperate to book their place in the fourth round of the competition after their unsuccessful defence of the trophy last season.

On Wednesday evening, Arteta got his first taste of victory as Arsenal head coach as the north London club beat Manchester United in convincing fashion.

The atmosphere inside the Emirates was electric that night and the Spaniard hopes to make the stadium a fortress during his tenure.

‘When you take the fans to Wembley they are all proud of you. It’s a special day for everyone, they all travel with their families looking for success,’ Arteta said.

‘The history of this club means they are used to winning trophies and when you do that it generates something special.

‘So if we can get connected with the fan-base again, that will be a powerful weapon.

‘It’s in our own hands. If we can give the supporters what they want, I am sure they will give us even more.

‘When we know the fans are behind us, we have to pinch the players to react to them and use them to have a better performance and create more fear for the opponent.’

He added: ‘When I arrived here we were trying to win the Premier League but didn’t quite have the level to compete for the title every year.

‘So the cup competitions became very important and after eight years without winning absolutely anything it was a massive relief when we lifted the Cup in 2014.

‘That success generated a really good belief and unity around our team and helped that group of players to achieve more trophies.

‘Winning always brings togetherness and when you have beautiful experiences together and you win trophies those shared memories stay within the group.

‘You like the people you work with more and you believe more in your team. You become addicts to winning and that’s what we have to try to implement at this club again.’

Pierre-Emerick continues to skipper Arsenal after Granit Xhaka was stripped of the armband and Arteta has refused to confirm whether or not the Swiss will captain the club again.

‘I don’t know, time will tell that,’ he said.

‘Now he’s happy to stay here, he’s completely committed and that’s a big plus today.’

MORE: Jurgen Klopp provides James Milner injury update after Liverpool beat Everton





