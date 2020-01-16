mikel-arteta-sends-warning-to-alexandre-lacazette-following-pierre-emerick-aubameyang-blow

Mikel Arteta has warned Arsenal’s forwards they will need to ‘step up’ in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Arsenal head coach confirmed on Wednesday that the club’s attempt to get their leading scorer’s three-game ban reduced following last Saturday’s red card against Crystal Palace reduced had failed.

Aubameyang will now miss the upcoming matches against Sheffield United, Chelsea and the FA Cup fourth round tie against Bournemouth, leaving Arteta with a major selection headache.

Arsenal have relied heavily on their club captain for goals this season, particularly in light of Alexandre Lacazette’s disappointing run of form.

The former former Lyon star has gone six games without a goal and Arteta admits his confidence is only likely to return once his barren run comes to an end.

He said: ‘You can help [Lacazette find his goalscoring form] by talking to him and giving him confidence, but that ball has to end up in the net. I think that’s the best medicine for strikers.

‘What we have to try to do is put Laca in positions where he can have as many opportunities to do that as possible during a game.’

Arteta will be able to call upon the services of England Under-21 international Eddie Nketiah after Arsenal opted against sending the youngster out on loan for the second time this season.

Assessing his forward options ahead of Saturday’s match against the Blades, Arteta added: ‘Players have to step up.

‘You know, when one of your big players is not there, they have to take responsibility. I’m sure when they’re not playing, they want a chance and they talk.

‘It’s time to talk on the pitch, not outside. You come on there, you make the impact that he made and you sure me that you are as good as him or even better. You have the chance.

‘[Gabriel Martinelli] is having an impact every time he’s coming on, but it’s not just him. It’s others players like Reiss and Nico too, so whoever players there on Saturday has to step in and has to be thinking that they need to make the difference for the team.’

