mikel-arteta-sends-subtle-message-to-arsenal-board-over-layvin-kurzawa-transfer

Mikel Arteta has suggested he endorses Arsenal’s transfer move for Layvin Kurzawa following the Gunners’ draw with Premier League rivals Sheffield United.

The Blades’ sensational first season back in the English top-flight continued on Saturday as John Fleck scored a late equaliser to earn Sheffield United a point at Arsenal.

Teenage striker Gabriel Martinelli put the home side ahead on the stroke of half-time but Fleck’s 83rd-minute goal ensured United returned to Bramall Lane with a point.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Bukayo Saka featured at full-back for Arsenal against Sheffield United and Arteta admitted the pair should not have to play out of position.

Full-back is an area Arteta is keen to strengthen during the January transfer window and Arsenal are in talks with PSG over a deal for left-back Kurzawa.

Asked whether Maitland-Niles was at fault for Sheffield United’s equaliser, Arteta said: ‘Obviously, when we are analysing the opponents and scenarios that are happening on the pitch, we have to try to correct and help the players as much as possible.

‘But we can ask Ainsley a lot of things, but he’s not a full-back. Bukayo is not a full-back.

‘They’re trying to adapt as quickly as possible and they try to help the team as much as possible to do that, but these things are going to happen.’

Pressed on Arsenal’s plans for the rest of the transfer window, Arteta added to Sky Sports: ‘The circumstances are changing daily because we keep having more and more injuries and suspensions.

‘We are there in the market, we are looking for options who can help us improve and give us more stability in certain areas but it’s still early to say anything.’

Arsenal remain tenth in the Premier League following Saturday’s draw, which Arteta felt was an unfair outcome.

‘I’m very disappointed, the performance deserved three points,’ he said. ‘It is two points lost but if you don’t put games to bed in the last 10 minutes that can happen.’

MORE: Aubameyang explains why Martinelli will become an Arsenal superstar

MORE: Layvin Kurzawa drops Arsenal transfer hint on social media





