mikel-arteta-says-he-convinced-granit-xhaka-to-stay-at-arsenal-by-promising-enjoyment-and-club’s-full-support

Mikel Arteta talked Granit Xhaka out of leaving Arsenal by promising the midfielder that he would enjoy his football again under his management and vowing to push the club to be supportive of their former captain.
Xhaka seemed on the verge of departing north London only a few weeks ago, when his agent publicly declared the midfielder’s wish to return to Germany after reaching an agreement with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin. The midfielder’s relationship with the Arsenal supporters had reached its lowest ever point in October, when he told the fans to ‘f— off’ as he was booed off the pitch against Crystal Palace.
But Arteta, who was installed as head coach last month, has been desperate to keep Xhaka at the club, revealing in his first few days how much he rated him as a player and that he hoped he would stay. Ahead of Arsenal’s match against Palace on Saturday, their first meeting since that fateful 2-2 draw in October, Xhaka has once again become a crucial part of the side and has impressed with his performances under Arteta.
On Boxing Day, the day of Arteta’s first match, Xhaka’s representative Jose Noguera told Swiss newspaper Blick that he had informed Arteta, head of football Raul Sanllehi and technical director Edu of Xhaka’s intention to leave. Arteta has since been able to change Xhaka’s mind, though, and the Spaniard believes that the 27-year-old will now be staying in north London this month.
Asked what he said to Xhaka to convince him to remain at Arsenal, Arteta said: “The first message for him was that I wanted to understand how he was feeling, why he was feeling that way.
“I wanted him to hear from me my opinion on him, and that I was ready to support him and that I was ready to push the club to be supportive of him too, because I thought he could be a really, really good player for us and he could enjoy in this football club playing under me.
“I tried to convince him that way. He thought about it, he had a very positive response afterwards, and I think he changed his mind.”
Xhaka was stripped of the captaincy in the aftermath of the Palace match at the Emirates, which was the second time he had been jeered in the space of a few weeks during Arsenal’s difficult run under previous head coach Unai Emery. Sokratis, the Arsenal defender, this week gestured to the home supporters to calm down during a frantic period of the club’s hard-fought victory over Leeds United, and Arteta said it is “not ideal” when the players respond to animosity from the supporters.
“It is very common now,” said Arteta. “Every club has its own issues. Some things within the club, some within the media, some from social media. It is very difficult nowadays to have one full year where everything is perfect.
“It is the environment, we have to deal with that and hopefully in a few months nobody remembers these issues. Of course it is not ideal when players respond and it creates an instability. So as much as we can avoid it, the better.”
Xhaka has been reinvigorated by the change of system under Arteta, and by the return of Lucas Torreira to his preferred defensive midfield position.
Xhaka’s presence within the Arsenal team has been one of the few constants in a turbulent few years for the club since he joined in 2016. He has now played under four managers, from Arsène Wenger to Emery, to Freddie Ljungberg and now Arteta, and he has always been one of the first names on the team sheet when available, despite regular criticism from pundits and supporters.
Arteta will now hope that Arsenal’s upturn in form continues for the rest of the month in case Hertha Berlin maintain their interest in signing the midfielder.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are keen on making additions of their own, although Arteta has said he is not expecting the club to make any major investments in the January transfer window.
The Daily Telegraph understands that Arsenal are looking to add a box-to-box midfielder and a defender to the first-team squad, although their stretched finances mean they are more likely to pursue loan deals than permanent transfers.
“If we can find something to help us go through the season in a more balanced way in certain areas, and is helpful, we’ll look at the options,” said Arteta. “We always have to be looking because obviously we have some bad injuries for players who are going to be out for a long time. We have to see if we can find options there.”
Youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Tyreece John-Jules are set to leave on loan in the coming days, while Arsenal are also considering the short-term future of Eddie Nketiah, who has returned from a loan spell at Leeds.
“The decision to make now is whether it’s better to send him out for another five months to realise his potential and have him ready for next season, or keep him here,” said Arteta. “It’s something we have to discuss in the next few days.”