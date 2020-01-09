mikel-arteta-says-he-convinced-granit-xhaka-to-stay-at-arsenal-by-promising-enjoyment-and-club’s-full-support

Mikel Arteta talked Granit Xhaka out of leaving Arsenal by promising the midfielder that he would enjoy his football again under his management and vowing to push the club to be supportive of their former captain.

Xhaka seemed on the verge of departing north London only a few weeks ago, when his agent publicly declared the midfielder’s wish to return to Germany after reaching an agreement with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin. The midfielder’s relationship with the Arsenal supporters had reached its lowest ever point in October, when he told the fans to ‘f— off’ as he was booed off the pitch against Crystal Palace.

But Arteta, who was installed as head coach last month, has been desperate to keep Xhaka at the club, revealing in his first few days how much he rated him as a player and that he hoped he would stay. Ahead of Arsenal’s match against Palace on Saturday, their first meeting since that fateful 2-2 draw in October, Xhaka has once again become a crucial part of the side and has impressed with his performances under Arteta.

On Boxing Day, the day of Arteta’s first match, Xhaka’s representative Jose Noguera told Swiss newspaper Blick that he had informed Arteta, head of football Raul Sanllehi and technical director Edu of Xhaka’s intention to leave. Arteta has since been able to change Xhaka’s mind, though, and the Spaniard believes that the 27-year-old will now be staying in north London this month.

Asked what he said to Xhaka to convince him to remain at Arsenal, Arteta said: “The first message for him was that I wanted to understand how he was feeling, why he was feeling that way.

“I wanted him to hear from me my opinion on him, and that I was ready to support him and that I was ready to push the club to be supportive of him too, because I thought he could be a really, really good player for us and he could enjoy in this football club playing under me.