mikel-arteta-says-arsenal-must-win-at-chelsea-to-keep-faint-top-four-hopes-alive

Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal must find a way to win against Chelsea on Tuesday night if they are to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top four.
Arsenal will be 13 points off fourth place if they lose at Stamford Bridge, and could find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table after 24 games.
The club’s primary goal at the start of the season was to qualify for next season’s Champions League but they are now also in danger of failing to finish in the Europa League places, which would be disastrous for their finances.
Winning the Europa League provides an alternative route into Europe’s premier competition but Arteta’s focus remains on the Premier League, where Arsenal have drawn three of their five matches under the Spaniard.
“It’s really important,” said Arteta. “It’s very, very important for us to win this game to fight for that [the top four]. Also, the game we played at home [against Chelsea], it could have made a big difference and we were very close to it. Tomorrow we need to win.”
Chelsea beat Arsenal at the Emirates last month, with Frank Lampard’s side scoring two late goals during Arteta’s first home game as head coach after Arsenal made a terrific start to the game.
“It’s different from then to now,” said Arteta. “I loved the first 30 to 35 minutes and the way we went about it. How aggressive we were, how much we wanted to attack them and put them under pressure – it’s the kind of way that we wanted to play.
“After that, we had a little bit of a setback. They changed the system and we found it a little bit more difficult to deal with that. We started to defend deep without really conceding anything, and had some great opportunities on the break as well.
“I think physically for us in that moment it was harder for us to maintain the same amount of energy. Against Chelsea, that’s vital.”
Arsenal remain hopeful of signing a defender, at least, in the January transfer window although Arteta said it is possible there will be no new arrivals this month.
Asked about Layvin Kurzawa, the Paris Saint-Germain left-back who has been targeted, Arteta said: “There is nothing new to say on any individual players.”