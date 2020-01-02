mikel-arteta-reveals-he-will-speak-to-edu-and-raul-sanllehi-about-edu-nketiah’s-arsenal-future

Mikel Arteta has not closed the door on Eddie Nketiah being involved with the Arsenal first team after the club decided to terminate his loan spell with Leeds United early.

The young striker only started two Championship matches while on loan at Elland Road and played his last match for the club against West Brom on New Year’s Day in a 1-1 draw as he was recalled by his parent club.

Arsenal were frustrated by Nketiah’s lack of starts for Leeds and will now weigh up whether to involve him with the first team or find a new loan club where he will be guaranteed more game time.

Unfortunately my time @LUFC has come to an end. It’s been an amazing experience and a privilege to play for such an amazing club. I would like to say a big thank you to my teammates, the coaching staff and the manager for making my time here an enjoyable one. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/IgQNfkOWn5 — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) January 1, 2020

After Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Manchester United, Arteta confirmed he would speak to head of football Raul Sanllehi and technical director Edu about what happens next.

Edu is in charge of managing the many players Arsenal have on loan, and the prospective clubs they could join, while Arteta will also speak to Nketiah in person on Thursday when he travels back down to London from Leeds.

Asked about his plans for Nketiah following the loan recall, Arteta said: ‘I’m having a meeting tomorrow with Edu and Raul to go through all the loans and situations.

‘I know he’s [Nketiah] coming tomorrow so I will speak to him and we will try to make the best decision for him.’

Arsenal had been on a dreadful run of form at the Emirates, losing four in a row, but bounced back against United thanks to goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis.

Arteta believes the result will give the side a huge lift, but they still have plenty of work ahead to keep on improving.

‘In the end we are judged by results and that’s going to give them a massive lift in terms of confidence,’ he said.

‘They can play against any opponent in this league, be better than them and dominate them and compete against them – something that in my opinion for many weeks that haven’t been doing together.

‘But as well for what we’re trying to create that’s not just worked, it’s actually happening and you can see it happening which generates more belief.’

