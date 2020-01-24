mikel-arteta-reveals-conversation-with-dani-ceballos-over-arsenal-future

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed he has spoken to Dani Ceballos about his future at the club and warned him that he needs to impress in training to get back in the team.

The Spaniard has not made a Premier League appearance since the very start of November, having been sidelined with an injury, though has been in three of the last four matchdays squads without coming off the bench.

Ceballos is reportedly unhappy with his reduced role and keen to return to Spain, dropping a farewell hint on social media, though the Gunners are loathe to lose him midway through the season.

Arteta has confirmed he had a meeting with Ceballos about his current situation – though would not disclose the details – and says he needs to fight for his place just like anyone else.

Asked if Ceballos has asked to leave, Arteta told reporters: ‘I had a conversation with Dani. When I joined the club he wasn’t here, he was in Madrid because he was doing his rehab for over a month in Madrid – the team that owns him.

‘And then when I came here he was doing his rehab for the first two or three weeks, he was getting back to fitness.

‘And I haven’t seen much of him because he only trained with us a week or 10 days.

‘So it’s very early to assess what I can do or cannot do with him. I heard about all those things but I have nothing to comment.’

Asked what Ceballos needs to do to be part of Arteta’s plans, the Spanish coach continued: ‘He needs to get back to fitness and fight for his place like any other teammate.

‘And after that we will make the selection that I think is fair with what I see on the pitch.’

Arsenal are wary of terminating Ceballos’ loan mid-season and being left light in midfield, particularly as they are already dealing with a number of injury issues and are struggling to bring in any January recruits.

