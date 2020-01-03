mikel-arteta-responds-to-david-luiz’s-dig-at-former-arsenal-boss-unai-emery

Mikel Arteta admits he was pleased to hear David Luiz claiming Arsenal have been reinvigorated by his management style.

The Gunners enjoyed their first win of Arteta’s tenure on Tuesday after they recorded a convincing 2-0 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

After the match, Luiz admitted the club’s new manager had created a ‘fun’ environment in which the players could thrive, while reports on Wednesday claimed Arteta’s early training sessions had ‘blown away’ long-serving members of the coaching staff.

Arsenal’s senior players, in particular, were said to have grown bored of Unai Emery’s repetitive sessions and over-reliance video analysis, but Arteta has quickly set about restoring the feel-good factor.

Asked to respond to Luiz’s claim that Arsenal was now a far happier place, Arteta said: ‘I don’t know, I try to bring good energy, good spirit and trying to be positive with them that there’s still a long way to play in this league.

‘Trying to give them clarity and direction and to play football and enjoy this profession.

‘That’s the reason why they are here. They are such privileged boys to be playing for this football club and they have to realise it every day.

‘We have to help them to realise that they are here to have fun as well, not just to have pressure and to live with fear about playing in that stadium.

‘When you get the crowd going, they are so privileged to be on that pitch.’

Arsenal begin their FA Cup campaign against Leeds on Monday and although the first team squad had been ravaged by injury, Arteta insists he will take a competition he won twice as a player seriously.

‘I would like to have more fit players so I can rotate more, but we will see what we have after tomorrow,’ he added.

‘But obviously it is a competition that is very attached to this football club in recent years and we have to take to very seriously and we have to try to go to the next round.’

