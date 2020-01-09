mikel-arteta-refuses-to-rule-out-arsenal-transfer-move-for-‘phenomenal’-wilfried-zaha

Mikel Arteta has spoken out on the difficulties of facing Wilfried Zaha ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Crystal Palace and talked up the possibility of signing the ‘phenomenal’ forward.

The Gunners will be looking for their third win on the bounce in all competitions when they head to Selhurst Park this weekend and Arteta appears to have raised spirits inside the dressing room after a dismal start to the season under Unai Emery.

However, the Spaniard is under no illusion that Arsenal must strengthen this January and Zaha has been one of the many names linked to the north London club over recent weeks.

Both Arsenal and Everton had significant bids rejected for Zaha in the summer but Palace refused to do business for less than £80million.

Zaha has responded well to being denied a move, racking up three goals and two assists for the Eagles, and Arteta believes Arsenal’s defenders will have to be on their game to keep out the Ivorian.

On the prospect of facing Zaha, Arteta said: ‘He’s one of the things to be aware of.

‘We know Wilf, the type of talent he is, and when he gets isolated in one-vs-one situations what he can do.

‘Of course he will be part of the game-plan.’

Arteta refused to deny that Arsenal were interested in Zaha and believes the attacker is a ‘unique’ talent in English football.

Asked whether he would like to have Zaha at Arsenal, Arteta replied: ‘I think he’s a terrific player.

‘I think the impact he’s had in the last few years in the Premier League has been phenomenal.

‘His ability to create chances on his own is unique.’





