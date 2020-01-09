mikel-arteta-plays-down-chances-of-arsenal-signing-anyone-in-january-transfer-window

Mikel Arteta is not anticipating any ‘big’ signings at Arsenal this month.

The Arsenal boss is hopeful of securing defensive reinforcements and the club are reportedly in talks to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng.

But there is a possibility January will pass without any transfer incomings at Arsenal and Arteta tried to play down expectations about a busy month.

‘I don’t know, I’m not expecting big things,’ Arteta said ahead of Arsenal’s clash against Crystal Palace.

‘I’m expecting big things from the players I have at the moment, the players that are recovering from injuries.

‘That’s the biggest expectations from my side, they’re there.

‘If we can find something to help us go through the season in a more balanced way in certain areas, and is helpful, we’ll look at the options.’

‘We always have to be looking because obviously we have some bad injuries for players who are going to be out for a long time,’ he added. ‘We have to see if we can find options there.’

Two players who are set to stay at Arsenal are Granit Xhaka and club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Xhaka has been convinced by Arteta to snub a switch to Hertha Berlin, while Aubameyang is reportedly refusing to sign a new deal at the club with a view to a summer move.

Amid the transfer speculation, Aubameyang slammed reports of his desire to leave Arsenal.

‘I was very pleased to read those comments,’ Arteta said about Aubameyang’s recent message to fans.

‘He knows exactly what I think about him and obviously he’s a massive player for us.

‘But at the moment we’re in the middle of the season and we haven’t discussed anything further on that at the club.

‘My intention is to keep Auba obviously because I know that if we keep Auba with us, we’re going to be stronger and closer to winning football matches. That’s the only thing.

‘I don’t know, we haven’t discussed that [signing a new deal].

‘But I’m confident that he’s very happy here because that’s what he said in the media.’

