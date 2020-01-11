mikel-arteta-plans-to-play-dani-ceballos-in-an-advanced-role-for-arsenal

Mikel Arteta insists Dani Ceballos is ready to return for Arsenal and believes the midfielder will play in a more advanced role.

The 23-year-old, who was signed on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, impressed in his first few months at Arsenal under Unai Emery.

But Ceballos has not featured for the Gunners since November 6 due to a hamstring injury.

Ceballos has been an unused substitute in Arsenal’s last two fixtures but Arteta feels the midfielder is now closing in on a comeback after regaining his fitness.

‘I know him really well from Spain,’ said Arteta.

‘I watched him many, many times. He always wants the ball, he has big personality to play. I like him.

‘He is getting much closer to the fitness levels that I expect from him to be competing with his teammates.

‘Obviously, he had a long-term injury and he had an adaptation to this league.

‘But he is a player that can fit our style and now he needs to make a step forward and make things difficult for me and my selection. Now he is ready to step in.

‘I like him more when he’s closer to the box rather than always coming deep to receive the ball.

‘He’s a very creative player, a player who in the final third can cause problems.’





