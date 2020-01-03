mikel-arteta-orders-arsenal-transfer-raid-for-max-aarons-amid-hector-bellerin-concerns

Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal to challenge Tottenham for Norwich full-back Max Aarons, according to reports.

The Arsenal boss has placed the 19-year-old on his wishlist for the January transfer window amid concerns about Hector Bellerin’s form.

The Daily Mail claim there are concerns that Bellerin is not the same player he was before he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

The knee injury kept Bellerin sidelined for ten months and Aarons has been identified as the perfect player for Arteta’s style of play.

Aaron is quick and tireless at right-back, but Arsenal will face competition from Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham to sign the youngster.

Spurs are the frontrunners and a deal for Aarons could be struck in January for around £30million.

Norwich appear to be heading for relegation into the Championship, with the Canaries bottom of the Premier League and seven points off safety.

Aarons wants to continue playing in the top flight and Norwich may be open to deal that would see the Englishman stay at the club on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Arteta is on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this month and wants to sign at least one centre-back in January.

Calum Chambers faces a nine-month injury lay-off following a knee injury and Arteta admitted after the win over Manchester United Arsenal’s transfer plans have now changed.

Arsenal have been linked with a host of defenders including Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, Bayern Muncih’s Jerome Boateng and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.

