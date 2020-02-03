mikel-arteta-has-two-weeks-to-get-arsenal-firing-after-stabilising-the-defence

When Mikel Arteta was appointed in December, not many people expected him to begin his Arsenal rebuild from the back.

Having worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, it was thought the Spaniard would look to bring the free-flowing football that has graced the Etihad to north London.

Instead, Arteta has focused on the back first, implementing a defensive solidity to Arsenal that was severely lacking during the final days of Unai Emery’s time in charge.

Under Emery, clean sheets were a rare commodity. During his 18-month tenure, he managed just four in total in the Premier League.

Two of them came this season before he was sacked in November and Arteta has already matched that tally in just seven League matches courtesy of Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Burnley.

That statistic alone was a rare positive from Turf Moor on an afternoon where Arsenal rode their luck, particularly towards the end, when Jay Rodriguez’s thunderous volley came off the underside of the bar from close range.

Long before that effort, Arsenal had chances to race into a commanding lead but Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fluffed their lines. Those misses meant that by the end the Gunners were relying on the last-ditch defending of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi to hold onto a point. It is impossible to overlook how much more solid this team appear at the back under Arteta’s guidance.

Luiz, in particular, is commanding the defence like he did during his pomp at Chelsea, while alongside him Mustafi is almost unrecognisable from the player who was in the past heavily criticised by his own fan base.

It should not be forgotten, either, that Arteta is achieving this new-found solidity with hardly an abundance of riches to choose from.

Reborn: Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Teenage winger Bukayo Saka started at left-back on Sunday but when he went off injured at half-time, midfielder Granit Xhaka had to put in a 45-minute shift at the back. Xhaka and Aubameyang were linked with moves away from Arsenal during the transfer window but goalkeeper Bernd Leno says none of the squad feared any of their big-name players would leave.

He said: “Not too many players talked about this. Of course there are many rumours but you never had the feeling that any player was thinking about another club or wanted to leave.

“Everybody can see we have a new manager and a new mentality. We want to build something here at ­Arsenal. Maybe it takes a little bit of time but we also want to have good results straight away now.

“You can see on the pitch all these rumours [don’t affect] these players — they are fighting, they are leading the team and this is the only way.”

It is perhaps wise Arteta has chosen to build from the back first. There is a reason managers of clubs fighting at the bottom work off having a strong defence, simply because it is easier to drill a team to be solid than transform them into one full of attacking flair. That is the next step for Arteta and it was clear on Sunday that this side are still a long way from being at their best in front of goal.

Lacazette, who has not scored since December 12, had a difficult afternoon, while the spark Mesut Ozil showed during Arteta’s opening game was non-existent.

Arsenal’s attacking deficiencies existed before Arteta took charge and since the start of November only once have they scored more than two goals in a match. The manager knows that needs correcting and the fact he now has a two-week break to work with the squad could be crucial.