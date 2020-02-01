mikel-arteta-gives-arsenal-academy-stars-hope-after-january-spending

Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal’s academy stars they will keep their places in his team if they are able to compete and fight better than the new arrivals.

Arsenal have bolstered their defence this week, bringing in defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan.

It means there is now competition for places in the first team with the likes of Ainsley-Maitland Niles, who has impressed since Arteta came in, finding his place at right-back under threat.

Bukayo Saka also faces a fight for his spot at left-back as Sead Kolasinac is close to full fitness, but Arteta has told everyone that each position is up for grabs regardless of a player’s pedigree.

“Players are going to start games if they deserve to play and they perform at the level of this football club, whether they are academy players or not,” said Arteta.

“This club needs competition of two or three players in each position to fight.

“If they are able to fight and compete and they are better than the other ones, they will play. If not, someone else will play.

“We have some necessities in certain areas, playing some players in positions that are not really their positions.

“With more time I would like to have specialists for every position to do exactly what we want to do.

“But Ainsley has adapted really well to that position, the same as Buklayo. They have been really helpful so why not, they can still play in those positions but naturally they are other type of players.”

Arsenal travel to Burnley on Sunday and they have traditionally struggled at Turfmoor when coming up against a side with a physical approach.

And Arteta said: “A lot of teams, they get bullied even if they believe they cannot be bullied.

“This is how good they are and this is their strengths. So we have to make sure this does not happen.