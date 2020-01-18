mikel-arteta-furious-after-var-denies-nicolas-pepe-a-penalty-against-sheffield-united

Mikel Arteta struggled to hide his ire after Nicolas Pepe was denied a penalty during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Sheffield United at the Emirates.

The Gunners looked on course for what would have been only their second Premier League victory under their new manager after Gabriel Martinelli prodded the home side into the lead on the stroke of half time.

Pepe looked to have won a spot kick midway through the second period when he jinked his way into the box and fell over the outstretched leg of Jack O’Connell.

Referee Mike Dean, officiating his 500th top flight game, failed to spot the offence and his apparent error was compounded by VAR reluctance to overturn his decision.

Arteta was equally unimpressed when Jorginho escaped without a second caution for an obvious shirt pulling offence during last month’s defeat against Chelsea and the Arsenal boss clearly feels his team isn’t getting the rub of the green at present.

‘I think it’s very clear,’ said Arteta when asked if he thought O’Connell’s trip on Pepe should have resulted in a spot kick.

