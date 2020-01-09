mikel-arteta-explains-plans-for-emile-smith-rowe-as-arsenal-work-on-loans-for-three-youngsters

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club intend to loan out Emile Smith-Rowe in the January transfer window and are evaluating the best option for him.

The teenager started interim boss Freddie Ljungberg’s final game in charge – which Arteta watched from the stands at Goodison Park – but has not featured in the Premier League since.

A number of teams have made presentations to Arsenal looking to take Smith-Rowe on loan and Arteta has confirmed the club are currently deciding the best destination.

Asked about a potential loan move for Smith-Rowe, Arteta said: ‘We are assessing the situation with three of them [young players].

‘We are evaluating all the offers that they have from different clubs, where would suit them more and if it’s the right time for them to make that step. In the next few days, we will tell you exactly what will happen.’

Probed on whether Eddie Nketiah and Tyreece John-Jules were the other players who could be loaned out, Arteta continued: ‘Yeah. And with Eddie it’s the same situation.

‘I sat down with him and was very impressed with him. I think it was a great challenge for him to work in that environment in Leeds.

‘I think he’s become a much better player, a much more competitive player

‘Then the decision to make now is whether it’s better to send him out for another five months to realise his potential and have him ready for next season, or keep him here.

‘It’s something we have to discuss in the next few days.’

Nketiah is expected to move to a Championship club – either Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday or Nottingham Forest – while Smith-Rowe is also likely to remain in England after an unsuccessful, injury-hit spell at RB Leipzig this time last year.

