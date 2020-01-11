mikel-arteta-explains-lucas-torreira-substitution-during-crystal-palace-vs-arsenal

Mikel Arteta confirmed a muscle injury forced him to take influential midfielder Lucas Torreira off at half time during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

The Uruguay international has been one of the main beneficiaries of Arteta’s appointment following a testing spell under Unai Emery who had asked the combative 23-year-old in a more advanced position.

Restored to the base of Arsenal’s midfield, Torreira has been in outstanding form recently and was arguably Arsenal’s best player during an impressive opening 45 minutes at Selhurst Park.

Torreira was involved in nasty clash with his teammate Nicolas Pepe towards the end of the first half and required lengthy treatment, but Arteta confirmed the former Sampdoria player sustained a muscle injury.

‘It’s a muscle injury,’ he said. ‘We’ll have to assess it with the doctors tomorrow. We will know more the day after.

‘He’s given us a lot but I had to get him off because he wasn’t feeling good.’

Matteo Guendouzi was introduced at the start of the second period and although Arsenal lost their stranglehold on the match and conceded an equaliser to Jordan Ayew, Arteta was pleased with the way the young Frenchman equipped himself.

He said: ‘Matteo was really good when he came on as well, but Lucas has been in good form.’

Despite Palace’s numerical advantage following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s red card, Arsenal came closest to stealing all three points when Nicolas Pepe’s shot was diverted onto the post by Vicente Guaita before the Spaniard smother Alexandre Lacazette’s follow-up.

‘That’s what I wanted to see from my team with 10 men,’ added Arteta.

‘The reaction was really, really positive and they wanted to win the game. They went for it and we had three or four really good situations.

‘We created the best chance with Nico and Laca. We were unlucky not to win the game.’

