mikel-arteta-explains-his-plan-to-get-the-best-out-of-lucas-torreira

Mikel Arteta says he will work with Lucas Torreira to help him ‘see the bigger picture’ in Arsenal’s brand new system.

The new Arsenal boss heaped praised on the hard-working Uruguyan who was pivotal in their 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Arteta told BT Sport: ‘He’s starting to understand the whole picture much better, that’s what I’m trying to do [with him].’

The 23-year-old is flourishing in his new role under the Spaniard, deployed as the deepest lying midfielder, rather than the advanced position he often held under previous manager Unai Emery.

Torreira covered over 11.41km during the game, getting stuck into tackles, moving the ball quickly and even playing through injury in the second half.

Having appeared destined to leave Arsenal in January, meanwhile, Xhaka now looks likely to stay after Arteta revealed he had been given assurances by the Hertha Berlin target.

‘Yes, he did [give me that reassurance],’ said Arteta in his post match press conference.

‘I think he is going to stay. He was very good [against United], and I really like him. With the way we want to play, if we get him on board I think he can be a tremendous player for the football club.

‘I like everything about him. His commitment, I like the way he is, the way he lifts his profession, how focused he is. Every time I am talking, he is listening and is willing to learn.’

