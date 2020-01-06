mikel-arteta-explains-half-time-rant-to-arsenal-players-that-helped-turn-around-fa-cup-tie-with-leeds

A furious Mikel Arteta made his anger clear during half-time of Arsenal’s win over Leeds United, when his side were fortunate not to be trailing by at least two goals at the break.

Arsenal eventually won the game thanks to a Reiss Nelson goal in a much-improved second half but they were comprehensively outplayed in the early exchanges by the Championship side.

Alexandre Lacazette revealed that Arteta had “shouted a lot” in the changing room, while Arteta said the team had not hit the standards he expects from his players in the first half.

“I wasn’t happy at all,” Arteta said. “The first 30 to 35 minutes, how we started the game, how we approached the game.

“I tried to convince them before the game of what to expect of that team [Leeds]. They battered every team in the Championship, every three days. The way they play makes it really difficult and uncomfortable.

“When I see what I don’t want to see – and I’m not talking about technically and tactically – what I expect from them [his players] and the standards that we wanted to set in certain areas, I cannot be happy and I have to let them know.