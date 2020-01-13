mikel-arteta-calls-on-alexandre-lacazette-to-‘step-forward’-during-pierre-emerick-aubameyang-ban

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has called on Alexandre Lacazette and the rest of the Gunners’ attackers to step up in the absence of top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker saw his yellow card upgraded to a red by VAR after a late challenge on Crystal Palace’s Max Meyer at the weekend, and he will now miss Premier League matches against Sheffield United and Chelsea and the FA Cup fourth-round tie with Bournemouth.

Aubameyang is Arsenal’s top scorer by a big margin this season, netting 14 times in the league compared to next best Lacazette’s five goals, while Nicolas Pepe is third with three goals.

Lacazette has failed to score in his last five Premier League matches and, with Aubameyang now suspended, Arteta has urged all his forwards to start producing more.

‘They now have to make a step forward now he is not able to contribute to the team with goals,’ said Arteta when asked if other players needed to step up.

‘Someone else has to do it and I want to see that reaction too.’

He continued: ‘Losing probably the most important player is never nice.

‘We have other players that can play in that position. We will try to find a way and be as competitive as possible.’

Gabriel Martinelli came off the bench at Selhurst Park after Aubameyang’s red card and looked lively, with the Brazilian teenager competing with Reiss Nelson to join Lacazette and Pepe in Arsenal’s attack for the upcoming games.

It had been suggested that Eddie Nketiah’s impending loan could be delayed until the end of the month to cover Aubameyang’s absence further, but Arteta does not think that would be wise.

Asked if the ban affects what happens with Nketiah, Arteta said: ‘I think we have to think long term with Eddie. We have to respect his evolution, his development and we don’t have to make decisions just based on two or three games.’

