mikel-arteta-agrees-with-alexandre-lacazette’s-criticism-of-arsenal-players-after-sheffield-united-draw

Mikel Arteta says he agrees with Alexandre Lacazette’s claim that Arsenal are ‘naive’ and must be ‘nastier’ in the decisive moments of matches.

The Gunners have surrendered one-goal leads in their last two matches and ended up drawing to Crystal Palace and Sheffield United to drop yet more points in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at home to the Blades leaves them languishing down in tenth in the table and there’s no let up for Mikel’s men who take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Lacazette, who failed to find the net and was replaced in the second half of Saturday’s clash, did not hold back as he slammed the team’s mentality after the game.

Speaking to French outlet RMC Sport after the final whistle, Lacazette fumed: ‘They were not very dangerous but this match summarises how we have been this season.

‘We are winning the match but don’t get it over the line.

‘We are quite naive at the moment. We need to be nastier and more consistent in the 90th to 93rd minutes of matches.

‘Especially when we can do better than this. We have the players required. It is a shame.’

Arteta has no problem with Lacazette’s harsh criticism following Arsenal’s draw with Sheffield United and admits his team should have managed the game better at the Emirates.

Asked about Lacazette’s comments at his Monday press conference, Arteta replied: ‘Yes [I agree].

‘It’s part of the game management and there were things we could have done to control the game better.’

Chelsea beat Arsenal in Arteta’s first home match as head coach at the end of last month, but the Spaniard is optimistic of his side’s chances at Stamford Bridge.

‘A lot of things have changed that are positive,’ he said.

‘The way we have changed the energy with our fans has been massive. In terms of results we have been unlucky.

Asked what he learned from Arsenal’s defeat to Chelsea at the Emirates, Arteta replied: ‘I loved the first 30-35 minutes and how much we wanted to put them under pressure.

‘They changed the system and started to defend deep and physically it was harder to maintain that energy.

‘Against Chelsea that is vital. We will go with the same intention.’

