mike-tyson-honors-eminem-with-shocker-title

Former world heavyweight boxing champion turned-cannabis-entrepreneur Mike Tyson delivered a shocker to rapper Eminem on his Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, dubbing the white hip hop artist as an honorary “nigga.”

There’s been lots of debate over the use of the word. Critics say there’s no difference between the derogatory “n” word and the version that ends with the letter “a,” often used to express approval of someone. Tyson, 53, clearly meant his comment as a compliment to the Detroit rapper.

“Everything you got was … not even given to you,” Tyson told Eminem on the recently released podcast episode. “You … slaved for it, you know what I mean? Your the only White guy that knows what it’s like to be a nigga.”

The comment appeared to stun Eminem, 47, whose real given name is Marshall Mathers.

“Not sure how to answer that,” Eminem told Tyson, later adding that it was a “super honor” to talk with him.

Earlier in the show, Eminem talked about the pleasures of raising his daughter, Hailie Jade, 24, and two nieces.

“I have a niece that I have helped raise too that’s pretty much like a daughter to me and she is 26,” Eminem said.

“And I have a younger one that’s 17 now,” he added. “So when I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing that I’m most proud of … is being able to raise kids.”

Earlier episodes of Tyson’s star-studded podcast feature former boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, news commentator and criminal justice advocate Van Jones and cultural critic Joe Budden.

The marketing materials for Tyson’s podcast, launched in January 2019, boasts: “Listen as Mike Tyson, the baddest man on the planet, pours his soul into conversations with fascinating minds, celebrities, and athletes in a studio full of smoke.”