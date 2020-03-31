mike-‘the-situation’-sorrentino-teams-up-with-the-state-of-new-jersey-for-covid-19-psa

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has teamed up with officials from the state of New Jersey for a PSA that urges residents to stay at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, the 37-year-old wore a black t-shirt and backwards baseball cap, and he tells his fellow New Jerseyans that some people are prolonging the pandemic by not following simple guidelines.

🚨WE GOT A SITUATION🚨 Listen to @ItsTheSituation – we know Jersey loves to party but TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY. STAY HOME and #FlattenTheCurve. The comeback is always greater than the setback. 💪 pic.twitter.com/g4Qba0QO2b — New Jersey (@NJGov) March 30, 2020

“This message is for the people, by the people: We got a situation,” Sorrentino said in the PSA that was posted on Monday. “New Jersey is tough. We love to party and we love even harder. But the time for parties is over.”

Sorrentino goes on to say that New Jersey residents should be smart and do their part to flatten the curve. He also says in the message to “stay home, be positive, and practice social distancing.”

Sorrentino wrapped up his message with his signature phrase: “The comeback is always greater than the setback.” He then signed off by saying, “We got this, New Jersey.”

The official Twitter page for the State of New Jersey posted the video on Monday. As of this writing, it has received 2,000 likes and nearly 600 retweets. On Sorrentino’s own Instagram page, the video has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

Some fans were thrilled to see Sorrentino’s video, with one commenter writing that it was “amazing” and urging New Jersey citizens to say home so they can “fist pump at the bars again soon.” His co-star Jen “JWoww” Farley added that Sorrentino should run for New Jersey Governor.

Of course, there were plenty of haters who didn’t like that the state of New Jersey teamed up with someone who has a criminal record. As Jersey Shore fans know, Sorrentino served an eight-month federal prison sentence at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York for tax evasion in 2019 and was released in September.

“ANYONE BUT THIS DOOFUS!” wrote a skeptic. “Come on @NJGov you can do better.”

Another added that they don’t like the idea of “taking advice from criminals.” Instead, they will stick with scientists and healthcare providers, noting that New Jersey had “really good” scientists and healthcare providers.

Currently, in the state of New Jersey there are over 16,000 reported coronavirus cases, and more than 200 people have died in the state because of the virus since the pandemic began. Governor Phil Murphy has issued a stay-at-home order and has prohibited parties and social events.



