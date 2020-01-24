mike-mcgrath’s-transfer-notebook:-west-ham-and-ac-milan-bid-for-matty-cash-and-who-picked-up-bill-at-super-agents-dinner?

West Ham and AC Milan have made bids for Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash.

The 22-year-old is wanted by David Moyes to compete for a place following Ryan Fredericks’ hamstring injury, although he can also play in midfield.

They have made an offer worth around £12million in total but Milan have also submitted an offer and want to take him to Italy.

Forest are likely to accept the best bid they receive for the Forest Academy graduate but also expect other clubs to come in before the deadline.

The most powerful football agents in the world met for dinner in London on Tuesday – but there was no awkward bill-splitting at the end of the evening.

Super agents do not go Dutch

Mino Raiola, who negotiated Erland Haaland’s move to Borussia Dortmund, and Jorge Mendes were in attendance at the C London restaurant in Mayfair.

The bill came to £5,000 and was paid by Jonathan Barnett’s Stellar Group agency, who represent Gareth Bale among others.