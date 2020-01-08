mike-mcgrath’s-transfer-notebook:-reece-james-ready-to-commit-future-to-chelsea

Reece James has moved closer to agreeing a new long-term deal at Chelsea.

The England Under-21 right-back has two seasons left on his current terms but will get rewarded for breaking into Frank Lampard’s team following his loan at Wigan last season.

James is ready to commit his future at Stamford Bridge and talks have progressed over a new five-year contract to put the defender in line with first-team earners.

The 20-year-old has returned from an ankle injury at the start of the season to make eight starts, including the last two games.

After impressing at the DW Stadium he had a host of clubs looking to loan him for another campaign but Lampard has kept him in his squad to compete with Cesar Azpilicueta at full-back.