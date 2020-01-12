mike-mcgrath’s-transfer-notebook:-nottingham-forest-start-race-for-glenn-murray

Nottingham Forest want to push forward with their attempt to land Glenn Murray this week, as the striker enters the final six months of his Brighton contract.
The 36-year-old has attracted interest in the January transfer window as the veteran has not started a Premier League game since mid-September.
Championship clubs are willing to offer a deal for him to be part of a promotion push in the second half of the campaign, although there have been no bids yet.
Brighton are braced for approaches this month and will weigh up whether to let Murray go or keep him, with Graham Potter using him off the bench against Everton at the weekend.
Van de Beek stays put
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has ruled out leaving his club this month.
The 22-year-old has been monitored by Manchester United and is wanted by Real Madrid.
“It is not that I can or want to do something at the moment,” Van de Beek said after his club’s friendly against Club Brugge in Qatar.
“I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well. These reports about Real Madrid or Man United are a good sign, but it is not important now. I’ve said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so 100 per cent.”
East to west
Chelsea have beaten Tottenham and Arsenal to land Malik Mothersille from Leyton Orient.
The 16-year-old will be part of the Academy scholars at Stamford Bridge from next season after impressing for the Under-18s at Brisbane Road.
Turkey bound
Reading defender Tyler Blackett has two clubs in Turkey willing to offer a pre-contract for the summer.
The former Manchester United centre-back has been at the Madejski for four years but there has been no agreement yet over extending his deal, with Trabzonspor and Sivasspor interested.
Go for Gordon
Everton may let out Anthony Gordon on loan. Clubs in the Championship are looking at the striker, who was not in the matchday squad against Brighton at the weekend.