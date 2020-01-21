mike-mcgrath’s-transfer-notebook:-newcastle-may-offer-danny-rose-tottenham-escape

Newcastle will consider offering Danny Rose an escape route from Tottenham after losing his place in Jose Mourinho’s team.
Steve Bruce was interested in the England left-back during the summer and has Rose on his radar following Jetro Willems’ season-ending knee injury.
Rose, 29, has only started one Premier League game under Mourinho and was not in the matchday squad to face Watford at the weekend.
Mourinho has shifted Jan Vertonghen from centre-back to left-back and has Ben Davies returning from injury soon, with Ryan Sessegnon as back-up.
The Spurs manager also wants to trim his squad and Rose will be allowed to go if the right offer comes in.
Rose was in England’s squad when they wrapped up their European Championship qualification campaign but Gareth Southgate wants his squad playing regularly in the second half of the season as he looks to make a final decision for the finals in the summer.
Rose has played for Newcastle’s rivals Sunderland during a loan spell earlier in his career and the Doncaster-born defender has previously spoken about being keen to play in the north again, having started his career with Leeds.
Newcastle are likely to look for a loan for the rest of the season as Paul Dummett also faces surgery on a tendon injury.
Bristol City’s striker search
Bristol City have turned their attention to QPR striker Nahki Wells after missing out on Eddie Nketiah.
Wells, 29, is on loan from Burnley, who have an option to recall him and are willing to listen to offers over a permanent deal.
Lee Johnson wanted Nketiah to bolster his attack after he cut short his loan at Leeds and returned to Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta is keeping him at the Emirates Stadium for the rest of the season.
Wells is now the No 1 target for Johnson after his 14 goals for QPR this season, with Wigan also looking at him.
Done deal for Sheffield United
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has strengthened his squad with the signing of Jack Robinson from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth £1million including add-ons.
Robinson provides competition at left-back but can also play as a centre-back as Wilder looks to maintain the momentum of the first half of the season.
“Jack’s got a great pedigree and he will make our squad stronger,” said Wilder. “But he isn’t just coming in to make the numbers up, it’s a specific position in our system and we feel he is the best option for us at this time.
“Jack can comfortably play in a couple of roles and we’re delighted to add him to the group. He’s got a fantastic attitude and he’s ambitious to earn a place in the team.”
Hopper hops on
Tom Hopper will complete his move from Southend to Lincoln in the next 24 hours.
The 26-year-old forward has agreed a deal worth around £100,000 to join the League One table toppers and attempt to get them into the Championship.