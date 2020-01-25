mike-mcgrath’s-transfer-notebook:-marcelo-bielsa-the-key-with-leeds-united-set-to-land jean-kevin-augustin

Leeds are winning the race for Jean-Kevin Augustin, with the prospect of working with Marcelo Bielsa a key factor.

Augustin, 22, has been given permission from Monaco to cut short his loan from RB Leipzig and find another club after only starting two Ligue 1 games this season.

Crystal Palace and Brighton are interested in taking him to the Premier League, while Saint-Etienne and Nice are prepared to offer him a deal to stay in France.

But Leeds are clear frontrunners for Augustin and will look to wrap up a deal next week.

Bielsa’s presence at Elland Road is understood to be a huge draw for Augustin, along with the potential of what Leeds can achieve under the Argentinian coach.