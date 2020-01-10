mike-mcgrath’s-transfer-notebook:-manchester-united-turn-to-loan-market

Manchester United will consider entering the loan market this month because heir main targets may not be available until the summer.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been dealing with a lengthy injury list and would like to freshen his squad, although moves for Jadon Sancho or Christian Eriksen will need to wait until the end of the season.
It means United will look at short-term deals in January for the first time since Henrik Larsson’s three-month move from Helsingborg in 2007.
Carlos Tévez and Radamel Falcao have since had long-term loans at Old Trafford but the club usually prefer purchases.
Solskjaer has been short in midfield because of injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay and wants two players for the central positions. At the back Eric Bailly and Tim Fosu-Mensah are in the squad for the Under-23s against Newcastle on Friday night which will soon bolster his defensive options following their injuries.
Terriers tie up Smith Rowe
Huddersfield have completed the signing of England Under-20 midfielder Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal.
The 19-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the season after going on loan to German club RB Leipzig.
“Emile will give us the creative link that we’ve been missing,” said Huddersfield said Danny Cowley. “He can play in a range of attacking positions and he can speed up our play. We’re really looking forward to working with him.”
Wickham wandering?
Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham has three Championship clubs chasing him on loan following Cenk Tosun’s arrival at Selhurst Park.
Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest are all looking at Wickham’s situation and are waiting for Roy Hodgson’s approval.
The 26-year-old scored a late equaliser against Norwich on New Year’s Day but his only starts this season have been in the cups.
Tosun has joined from Everton on a six-month loan deal, Hodgson finally landing his target after losing out to Sam Allardyce when he moved from Besiktas two years ago.
Eyes on Fletcher
Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has spent time training at his former club West Brom recently to keep fit.
The 35-year-old, who has won five Premier League titles, has yet officially to announce his retirement, which will be of interest to Championship clubs looking for experience in the second half of the season.
Fletcher was playing at Stoke last season in the second-tier and made 13 appearances.