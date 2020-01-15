mike-mcgrath’s-transfer-notebook:-manchester-city-in-race-with-barcelona-for-capture-of-midfielder-ivan-morante

Manchester City want to beat Barcelona to the signing of Spain Under-19 midfielder Iván Morante.
The 19-year-old has impressed for Villarreal B this season but is now expected to leave his club’s feeder team after getting targeted by Europe’s big teams.
Morante is rated as a £6 million player in his homeland and has been tipped to eventually play for his country’s senior team.
City have been monitoring his progress as they build to the future, with David Silva leaving at the end of the season after being the mainstay of their midfield for a decade.
But Morante also has Barçachasing him as they look to recruit Spain’s top youngsters. Morante has been playing senior football which is considered as giving him an edge of talented Academy products,
He has been playing for Spain Under-19s this week and featured against Italy in a 1-1 draw but has also played for the Under-20s.
Ben El-Mhanni linked with Famalicao
Former Newcastle winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni could get a chance to restart his career at the top of Primeira Liga in Portugal.
The 24-year-old, whose complaint of bullying against Peter Beardsley at St James’ Park led to the Under-23 coach’s departure, has been at Scunthorpe following his release.
He has linked up with English-based agent Nick Maytum and will train with FC Famalicao in the Portuguese top flight ahead of a possible move. Famalicao are third in the table, behind Benfica and Porto.
Wilder sends Smith to Rochdale on loan
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has sent Tyler Smith on loan to Rochdale.
The 21-year-old was recalled from his spell at Bristol Rovers but headed straight out until the end of the season after returning to Bramall Lane.
He made 28 appearances in all competitions at the Memorial Stadium but will be at Spotland for the next six months.