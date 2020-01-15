mike-mcgrath’s-transfer-notebook:-manchester-city-in-race-with-barcelona-for-capture-of-midfielder-ivan-morante

Manchester City want to beat Barcelona to the signing of Spain Under-19 midfielder Iván Morante.

The 19-year-old has impressed for Villarreal B this season but is now expected to leave his club’s feeder team after getting targeted by Europe’s big teams.

Morante is rated as a £6 million player in his homeland and has been tipped to eventually play for his country’s senior team.

City have been monitoring his progress as they build to the future, with David Silva leaving at the end of the season after being the mainstay of their midfield for a decade.

But Morante also has Barçachasing him as they look to recruit Spain’s top youngsters. Morante has been playing senior football which is considered as giving him an edge of talented Academy products,

He has been playing for Spain Under-19s this week and featured against Italy in a 1-1 draw but has also played for the Under-20s.