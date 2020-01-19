mike-mcgrath’s-transfer-notebook:-islam-slimani,-on-loan-at-monaco-from-leicester,-attracting-spurs-interest

Leicester are braced for interest from Tottenham for on-loan striker Islam Slimani. The Algeria striker, 31, is at Monaco for the season but Aston Villa were interested in cutting his move short for a return to the Premier League.
Spurs have also looked at the French market as they step up their hunt for a striker to cover for Harry Kane, who is out for three months with a ruptured hamstring.
Jose Mourinho wants a targetman to bolster his attack for the second half of the season without Kane, with his club working through a list of possible targets and gauging availability for a forward with the quality to play in the Premier League and Champions League.
Slimani is on their radar but Leicester may resist strengthening a rival in the top-four race, even if Mourinho’s team are off the pace at the moment.
Brendan Rodgers admitted the Villa interest was “going to be too complicated” to happen. He has attracted interest after scoring seven goals in 11 starts during his spell at Monaco, although Wissam Ben Yedder is first-choice striker at Stade Louis II.
Slimani’s physique makes him big enough to fit Spurs’ criteria of wanting a presence up front, similar to Fernando Llorente last season before his release.
AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piątek was a player they were looking at but will not be loaned out, which was Spurs’ preference.
In Kane’s absence, Mourinho has fielded Heung-Min Son or Lucas Moura as a makeshift striker while the club search for a forward.
Baxter seeks States chance
Former Everton midfielder Jose Baxter has been invited to play for Memphis 901 in United Soccer League.
Former Goodison Park team-mate Tim Howard is sporting director at the American club and wants to give Baxter a chance to revive his career.
The 27-year-old became Everton’s youngest player in history before spells at Oldham and Sheffield United.
Forest in for Diakhaby
Nottingham Forest are looking to wrap up a deal for Huddersfield winger Adama Diakhaby.
Diakhaby, 23, is wanted on a six-month loan after 18 appearances for the Terriers this season.