Mike McGrath’s transfer notebook: Inter Milan bid £13m for Christian Eriksen

Inter Milan have made an opening £13million offer to land Christian Eriksen this month.
The Italians have been in discussions with Tottenham over landing the Denmark international six months before his contract expires but their initial bid is likely to be the starting point for negotiations.
Eriksen, 27, has made it clear he will not sign a new deal to stay in Jose Mourinho’s squad and could leave for free at the end of the campaign. According to Italian sources, talks are set to continue as Spurs still value him closer to £17million.
The former Ajax midfielder has started Spurs’ last five games despite his future appearing away from the club after failing to agree fresh terms.
He was jeered by Spurs fans during the FA Cup over Middlesbrough this week, prompting Mourinho to insisting fans should respect a player who has helped the club reach the Champions League final during his six-and-a-half years at the club. The Spurs manager says “he has to leave with his head up” should he depart in the next fortnight of the transfer window.
Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has been trying to land a deal in the last week but the offer is the first official bid the Serie A title-chasers have made to make Eriksen a part of Antonio Conte’s squad.
They have looked to the Premier League to mount their challenge this season, with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez arriving from Manchester United. Conte has also targeted Ashley Young from Old Trafford.
Italians clubs have taken advantage of a change in taxes to make Serie A a more attractive – and lucrative – destination for players.
And Eriksen is now likely to be the next Inter recruit from England. United have also shown interest in Eriksen but were willing to wait until the summer to take him on a free transfer rather than pursue a deal mid-season.
Juventus also looked at Eriksen but Inter have made the running during January and now need to agree on a fee with Spurs in the next two weeks, with personal terms expected to be a formality.
Man City swoop for Gbadebo
Manchester City have signed highly-rated Leicester youngster Camron Gbadebo.
The 17-year-old centre-back has been on trial at the Etihad Campus after being allowed to look for a new club this season.
Gbadebo impressed during his spell with City and it set to be part of the club’s Academy teams who have provided Pep Guardiola with Phil Foden, Tommy Doyle and Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the current campaign.