mike-mcgrath’s-transfer-notebook:-gareth-bale-allowed-to-leave-real-madrid…-but-spurs-could-be-outpriced

Real Madrid are ready to discuss a deal for Gareth Bale’s return to Tottenham but have doubts over structuring a deal.

The Spanish club blocked Bale’s move to China in the summer as they wanted a fee for the 30-year-old and will demand market value for him again.

Bale is out of favour under Zinedine Zidane and has been sidelined through injury this month, with Spurs looking to bolster their attacking options following Harry Kane’s ruptured groin.

Real are prepared to thrash out a deal but completing a return Spurs is considered a long shot, according to Spanish sources.

Jose Mourinho may need a striker but Spurs would prefer a loan rather than permanent deal, which is why interest cooled in AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piątek. Bale’s wages at the Bernabéu are also £600,000 per week.

With two full seasons on his Madrid contract, it would still take a huge package for Bale to return, almost seven years since heading to Real in his £85.3 million move.