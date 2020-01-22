mike-mcgrath’s-transfer-notebook:-gareth-bale-allowed-to-leave-real-madrid…-but-spurs-could-be-outpriced

Real Madrid are ready to discuss a deal for Gareth Bale’s return to Tottenham but have doubts over structuring a deal.
The Spanish club blocked Bale’s move to China in the summer as they wanted a fee for the 30-year-old and will demand market value for him again.
Bale is out of favour under Zinedine Zidane and has been sidelined through injury this month, with Spurs looking to bolster their attacking options following Harry Kane’s ruptured groin.
Real are prepared to thrash out a deal but completing a return Spurs is considered a long shot, according to Spanish sources.
Jose Mourinho may need a striker but Spurs would prefer a loan rather than permanent deal, which is why interest cooled in AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piątek. Bale’s wages at the Bernabéu are also £600,000 per week.
With two full seasons on his Madrid contract, it would still take a huge package for Bale to return, almost seven years since heading to Real in his £85.3 million move.
Jiangsu Suning came close in the summer when they targeted the Wales international in a deal that would have seen him land £1m-a-week in salary.
That deal was blocked by Real on the grounds they felt Bale was too valuable to let go cheaply.
Palace reinforce their midfield
Crystal Palace have signed Scotland under-19 midfielder Scott Banks from Dundee United.
The 18-year-old has agreed a three-year deal to move to Selhurst Park, subject to international clearance.
“There’s no bigger stage I’d want to play on,” he said. “It’s a big step up coming from Scotland. When you hear about that interest, you want to pursue that, and push yourself to the highest level. So it was a no-brainer that this was the place for me.”
Stockport starlet arousing interest
Stockport County youngster Festus Arthur has been watched by Leicester, Ipswich and Hull in the National League.
The Germany-born centre-back, 18, has not missed a game since October after breaking into Jim Gannon’s team earlier in the campaign.
Arthur had a spell at Glossop North End on loan last season before returning to Edgeley Park to challenge for a first-team place.