mike-mcgrath’s-transfer-notebook:-fulham-keeper-marcus-bettinelli-emerges-as-january-target-for-premier-league-club

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has emerged as an option to solve West Ham’s goalkeeper problems.

David Moyes has been frustrated in his attempts to land Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough due to a thigh injury, with No 1 Lukasz Fabianski out for two weeks with a hip problem.

Bettinelli, 27, was in the England squad last season but faces an uncertain future at Craven Cottage with Marek Rodák competing for a place under Scott Parker.

Boro could also look at Bettinelli should they lose Randolph and there has also been interest from abroad for the keeper. Fulham are looking at Jordan Archer on a free agent as cover.

Howe gambles on loan market

Bournemouth are ready to look at the loan market to help get away from relegation trouble and ease their injury problems.

Eddie Howe’s team are second bottom in the Premier League, with Josh King, Arnaut Danjuma and David Brooks among a lengthy list of first-team players currently sidelined.

United target Soumare not moving in January

Lille are confident that Boubakary Soumaré will remain with them until at least the end of the season.

The French midfielder, 20, has been scouted by the Premier League’s big clubs this season, including Manchester United, with his club demanding at least £50 million to leave this window. But he looks set to remain in Ligue 1 for the next six months before his future is put back on the table.