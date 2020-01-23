mike-mcgrath’s-transfer-notebook:-che-adams-race-not-over-for-leeds-united

Southampton will make a final decision on Leeds United’s deal for Che Adams over the weekend.
The Saints have rejected three offers for the 23-year-old but there is hope chairman Gao Jisheng will look again at the structure of the £20million deal and negotiate.
Adams, 23, is the No1 target of the Championship club, who want him on an initial loan before paying the fee should Marcelo Bielsa take them to the Premier League this season.
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has made it clear he wants Adams to stay in his squad but has not started him in four Premier League games after giving him game time over Christmas.
“We need every player. I trust every player and I did it also in the moment where we haven’t been that successful,” Hasenhuttl said. “We need the squad. I don’t want to let anybody go.”
While they wait for Southampton’s decision on Adams, Leeds have moved for Ian Poveda from Manchester City Academy and are set to sign the England Under-20 winger following a medical.
Jean-Kevin Augustin’s bid to cut short Monaco loan alerts English clubs
Jean-Kevin Augustin is waiting to see if Monaco will let him cut short his season-long loan, which would put English clubs on alert for his signature.
The RB Leipzig striker, 22, has only started two Ligue 1 games this campaign and could be allowed to make a mid-season switch.
Crystal Palace have looked at him before, although they have now secured Cenk Tosun from Everton, but clubs at the top of the Championship will be interested if he is on the market.
Stoke and Bristol City set sights on targets for respective Championship challenges
Derby winger Florian Jozefzoon is a target for Stoke to be part of their Championship survival bid.
The Dutchman, 28, has played 10 games this season and could be allowed to leave, with Vitesse Arnhem also looking at him.
Bristol City are another club looking to make use of the window as they push for a play-off place. City – ninth in the Championship – are eyeing Ivan Toney as well as pushing ahead with their move for Nahki Wells.
Lee Johnson wants Wells to cut short his loan at QPR and join him at Ashton Gate from Burnley.
But Peterborough forward Toney is also in his sights as he looks to add firepower to his squad and push for that play-off spot.