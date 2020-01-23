mike-mcgrath’s-transfer-notebook:-che-adams-race-not-over-for-leeds-united

Southampton will make a final decision on Leeds United’s deal for Che Adams over the weekend.

The Saints have rejected three offers for the 23-year-old but there is hope chairman Gao Jisheng will look again at the structure of the £20million deal and negotiate.

Adams, 23, is the No1 target of the Championship club, who want him on an initial loan before paying the fee should Marcelo Bielsa take them to the Premier League this season.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has made it clear he wants Adams to stay in his squad but has not started him in four Premier League games after giving him game time over Christmas.

“We need every player. I trust every player and I did it also in the moment where we haven’t been that successful,” Hasenhuttl said. “We need the squad. I don’t want to let anybody go.”