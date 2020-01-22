mike-and-leanne-could-split-on-love-island-as-teaser-reveals-he-has-“doubts”

Winter Love Island could be on course for its first major break-up, as the tease for tonight’s episode suggests Mike is having”doubts” about Leanne.

The reveal came as a big shock to viewers, many of whom have been rooting for the couple to win the show since they first got together.

It also comes just a day after new girl Rebecca Gormley entered the villa, causing quite the stir.

Speculation is rampant on Twitter about what the cause of their lovers’ spat could be, with some accusing Mike of playing games in order to get to the final.

So obvious that mike isn’t in to Leanne, he just sees her as a ticket to the final and 50k. Can see right through him ???? #LoveIsland — Deanna Jennings (@deanna_may17) January 21, 2020

Others are wondering whether Shaughna, who is shown to be good friends with Mike, could be getting in the way of his relationship with Leanne.

Is Shaugna threatened by Mike & Leanne and therefore wants to see a breakup? hmmm…#LoveIsland — caydy (@afua_cofie) January 21, 2020

Whatever the case may be, the mood on Twitter is that people are upset about the prospect of the couple parting ways…

When you see that Mike and Leanne are in trouble #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/R5FvFw2Qne — Love Island memes (@2020_LoveIsland) January 21, 2020

So Mike and Leanne might be broken up. #LoveIsland

pic.twitter.com/EgriwMt5l4 — GEИESIS (@Genesiskerrr) January 21, 2020

#loveisland Me wondering what’s happened between Leanne and Mike. pic.twitter.com/xgycNi1dHT — James Currie (@JamesCu55970976) January 21, 2020

Tune in to Love Island on ITV2 tonight to find out exactly what drama Mike and Leanne might be facing.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every night.