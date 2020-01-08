midsomer-murders’-series-21-opener-sees-unlikely-strictly-crossover

The 21st series of Midsomer Murders is coming to ITV later this month, and the first episode of the long-running detective drama sees an unlikely crossover with another high-profile British show – Strictly Come Dancing!

The episode, called The Point of Balance, is set against the backdrop of a ballroom dance competition, and almost all of the guest stars appearing are former contestants on the BBC’s flagship dance contest.

In total, four Strictly stars appear in the episode (all as victims and suspects in the latest murder spree to plague the fictional English county), and each of them were finalists during their respective appearance on the show.

The actors are series 6 winner Tom Chambers (Casualty, Holby City), series 11 runner-up Natalie Gumude (Coronation Street), Danny Mac (Hollyoaks), who was a finalist in series 14, and former Steps star Faye Tozer, who made the final three in series 16.

The episode will apparently focus on the suspicious death of a professional dancer, who was not competing in Midsomer’s Paramount Dance Extravaganza but should have been, and the subsequent murder of the dancer’s brother, who had been struck on the head by a remotely controlled robotic arm.

It all sounds almost as dramatic as one of Bruno Tonioli’s judging comments…

The episode will air on Wednesday January 21st at 8pm on ITV