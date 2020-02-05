midnight-mass:-netflix-sets-cast-for-new-horror-series-from-mike-flanagan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel attend the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures’ “Doctor Sleep” at Westwood Regency Theater on October 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, and Hamish Linklater will star in the new Netflix original series Midnight Mass from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan.Netflix just announced some excellent news for horror fans! The streaming network just shared the cast and synopsis for the new Netflix original horror series Midnight Mass from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy.According to a report from Deadline, The Haunting of Hill House star Kate Siegel, who is also returning for The Haunting of Bly Manor, will also star in Midnight Mass. Siegel will be joined by Zach Gilford and Hamish Linklater.Netflix shared the synopsis for the new series, which tells the story “about an island community that experiences miracles and frightening omens when a mysterious priest arrives,” via See What’s Next.I think that’s about everything I’ve ever wanted in a horror series. We have an island, miraculous events and other strange happenings, and a weird priest! If there was a weird, haunted house on the island, that would check all the boxes for me.As we saw with The Haunting of Hill House, there are a bunch of talented actors involved with Midnight Mass, as well. Henry Thomas and Annabeth Gish of Hill House also star in this new series, along with Rahul Kohli, who stars in Bly Manor, Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Abburi, and more!Check out the cast announcement below!Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, & Michael Trucco will star in Midnight Mass —Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy’s new series about an island community that experiences miracles and frightening omens when a mysterious priest arrives pic.twitter.com/EzmfbpV73r— See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) February 5, 2020This series sounds awesome! It has an incredible cast, and Flanagan and his team are the best in the horror genre right now. The Haunting of Hill House is one of the best horror shows ever, and it’s easily in the top five of the best Netflix original shows so far.I can’t wait to see what Flanagan and his team come up with for this show.According to Deadline, production on Midnight Mass is expected to begin later this year after production wraps on The Haunting of Bly Manor, which we are expecting to see on Netflix later this year. There will be seven episodes in the first season of the series.We’ll let you know more about Midnight Mass when we find out!There will be even more shows and movies from Flanagan on the way in the next few years after Flanagan agreed to an exclusive deal with the streaming service late last year.