middlesbrough-v-tottenham:-how-to-watch-the-fa-cup-on-tv-and-live-stream

Tottenham face a long trip north to take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round.

Spurs have won just one domestic trophy since the turn of the century – the 2008 League Cup – and Jose Mourinho will be desperate to end that miserable streak.

Middlesbrough endured a terrible start to the Championship season but have clawed their way into form with four wins in a row to transform their campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Middlesbrough v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is Middlesbrough v Tottenham?

Middlesbrough v Tottenham will kick off at 2: 01pm on Sunday 5th January 2020.

Why is Middlesbrough at 2: 01pm?

Kick off times are being intentionally delayed by a minute across the whole third round in support of the ‘Take a Minute’ to think about your mental health, part of the Heads Up campaign.

For more details on the campaign, check out the official FA website.

How to watch Middlesbrough v Tottenham on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 1: 30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

Check out the latest deals on BT Broadband and BT TV

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Spurs are without the injured Harry Kane once again, leaving the reoccurring issue of how to replace him in the forefront of Mourinho’s mind.

The Premier League side has enough quality to advance, but much will depend on how they are deployed.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Tottenham