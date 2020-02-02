Midcentury furniture shop owner fills Tower Grove South bungalow with treasures

Hannah and Mike removed the kitchen’s upper cabinets and replaced them with open wood shelving to display their collection of vintage dishes and cookware.

Light from the glass block window shines through a collection of microbrewery beer growlers in the kitchen.

A set of old square metal lockers serves as a pantry in a kitchen where all of the upper cabinets have been removed.

An angled arched doorway separates the dining room from the living room. Hannah found the four hanging globe light fixtures at the St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store. The perfectly rusted “Big Drink Bar” sign was on a building near the Grove and purchased from its owner. A long wood table from IKEA is paired with velvet reupholstered vintage chairs.

More vintage furniture in rich wood and earth tones create a tranquil retreat in the master bedroom upstairs. The triangle table was one of the few items that belonged to Mike. A Franco Albini rattan ottoman sits at the foot of the bed.

Hannah found this midcentury wood dresser sitting on a curb. The vintage Bose 901 speakers on either side were a bucket list item.

A pair of broken-in leather chairs forms a comfortable sitting area in the master bedroom. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Hannah and Mike Headrick weren’t even looking for a house when they stumbled upon their charming bungalow in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. They turned down the street by accident and spotted it, for sale and empty.“We thought it was so cute. We walked around and saw the backyard, and it was huge, so that was a big selling feature,” Hannah remembers. “I think it just spoke to us.”They contacted a real estate agent friend who got them in to see it and immediately put in an offer. That was 14 years ago. Since that time, the Headricks have grown into a family of four, raising their two boys — Jonah, 12, and Dobie, 8 — in the cozy house, truly making it a home.The feeling of warmth and comfort in each room is the result of Hannah’s eclectic, collected style. A hairstylist by trade, for many years, she bought (or “hoarded,” she jokes) vintage, mostly midcentury modern furniture and accessories.“I started thrifting at a young age and picking pieces of furniture up off the side of the road,” she says. “It got to a point where I had too much.”At Mike’s urging to clear some space, Hannah and a friend secured a booth at an antiques mall to sell some of her collection. Later, she moved her pieces into a collective in the midcentury modern shop Rocket Century, formerly on South Grand. It was there where she met her future business partner, Jeff Swift, who had the space next to hers.

The cozy living room is filled with some of Hannah’s favorite vintage finds including a pair of Eero Saarinen designed Womb Chairs salvaged from an abandoned building and a reupholstered Hans Wegner Papa Bear Chair and ottoman. A pair of unique black sculptural lamps flank a soft leather sofa purchased on Overstock.com. Hannah made the art piece hanging over the sofa herself. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

“We were looking for a studio space to store furniture and work on it,” she recalls. “We found the location on Hampton, and it was zoned for retail, so we said let’s just do it.”She and Swift opened their shop, Confluence Modern, three years ago. In addition to her own home collection, she spends much of her time hunting for items to restore and sell at the shop. Pieces of furniture often cycle in and out of her house and the store, making for an ever-evolving space, which she shares on Instagram at the handle @secondhandhome314.“It’s hard to go out to a thrift store and say ‘I need a sofa today.’ It’s easier to go and when you see something you love, get it and try to work it in. That’s how my style has come about,” Hannah says.Some of her most treasured pieces she’s purchased at thrift shops or on Facebook Marketplace. “Some of my favorite things I’ve just found,” she says, noting the midcentury modern wood dresser and club chairs in the dining room and a George Nelson sunburst clock hanging in the master bedroom, all found sitting on the curb. Hannah is always keeping her eyes open for pieces people have discarded that she can restore and give a new life.When a friend who takes photos in abandoned buildings showed her one featuring a dust-covered vintage Womb Chair (designed by Gateway Arch architect and designer Eero Saarinen), she bought two of them salvaged from the site, scrubbed the original teal fabric with heavy-duty upholstery cleaner and restuffed the cushions. They now sit prominently in the living room.Even the kitchen is filled with unique treasures. A set of old square metal lockers serves as a pantry. The Headricks removed the upper cabinets and replaced them with open shelving to display her collection of vintage dishes and cookware. “We cook with them and use them every day, so it’s nice to be able to see those pieces on display,” says Hannah.To keep a sense of harmony throughout the house, all of the rooms except the boys’ are painted in a soft neutral gray with pops of color injected in upholstery and art. Soft textiles and a lot of plants help add warmth to balance the clean lines of the midcentury furniture.

Tts Permastone façade and red tile roof drew Hannah and Mike to the 1915 bungalow.Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

The house may be small, but it’s perfectly curated with love and great attention to detail.Hannah’s decorating advice? “Hold out until you find the pieces you really love. A lot of people will settle for pieces just because they need a sofa or a chair. They’ll buy it, but they don’t really love it. Holding out and saving your money and investing in pieces is huge. With midcentury pieces, they hold their value.”

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Hannah and Mike HeadrickAges • She’s 38; he’s 49.Occupations • Hannah is co-owner of Confluence Modern, a midcentury furniture and accessories shop on South Hampton Avenue; Mike is director of operations for the local restaurant chain Salt Smoke.Home • Tower Grove South neighborhoodFamily • Hannah and Mike have two sons, Jonah, 12, and Dobie, 8, as well as three dogs, a cat and 12 chickens that live in the yard.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

The cozy living room is filled with some of Hannah's favorite vintage finds including a pair of Eero Saarinen designed Womb Chairs salvaged from an abandoned building and a reupholstered Hans Wegner Papa Bear Chair and ottoman. A pair of unique black sculptural lamps flank a soft leather sofa purchased on Overstock.com. Hannah made the art piece hanging over the sofa herself.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah found this midcentury wood dresser sitting on a curb. The vintage Bose 901 speakers on either side were a bucket list item.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

An angled arched doorway separates the dining room from the living room. Hannah found the four hanging globe light fixtures at the St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store. The perfectly rusted "Big Drink Bar" sign was on a building near the Grove and purchased from its owner. A long wood table from IKEA is paired with velvet reupholstered vintage chairs.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Light from the glass block window shines through a collection of microbrewery beer growlers in the kitchen.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Tts Permastone façade and red tile roof drew Hannah and Mike to the 1915 bungalow.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

A pair of broken-in leather chairs forms a comfortable sitting area in the master bedroom.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah and Mike removed the kitchen's upper cabinets and replaced them with open wood shelving to display their collection of vintage dishes and cookware.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

More vintage furniture in rich wood and earth tones create a tranquil retreat in the master bedroom upstairs. The triangle table was one of the few items that belonged to Mike. A Franco Albini rattan ottoman sits at the foot of the bed.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

A set of old square metal lockers serves as a pantry in a kitchen where all of the upper cabinets have been removed.

Hannah Headrick of St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, has furnished her bungalow with authentic mid-century pieces and uses an open-shelf kitchen design.

